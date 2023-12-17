Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

