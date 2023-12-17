UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

