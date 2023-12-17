United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $466.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE URI opened at $571.74 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

