United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.52 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
