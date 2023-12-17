UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

