UBS Group Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $195.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

HES opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.45. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.