UBS Group Boosts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $13.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE TROX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

