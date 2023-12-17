Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $101,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 196.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 134.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 210,101 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158,567 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

