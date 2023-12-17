Truist Financial Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $154.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.64 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average is $164.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

