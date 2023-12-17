Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

