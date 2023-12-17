Tourmaline Bio (TRML) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is one of 265 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tourmaline Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tourmaline Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tourmaline Bio Competitors 1263 4308 10954 177 2.60

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 148.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 95.75%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34% Tourmaline Bio Competitors -4,047.05% -155.91% -47.77%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio’s peers have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A -$73.89 million -1.34 Tourmaline Bio Competitors $744.31 million $99.38 million -3.81

Tourmaline Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline also comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

