TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.