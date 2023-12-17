Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 99 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.48.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $572.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $589.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

