Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

