Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.