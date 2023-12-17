The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 87,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

