The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

