The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $153.38 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

