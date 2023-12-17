The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average is $311.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

