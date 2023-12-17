The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.38. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

