The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $55.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Olin will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.