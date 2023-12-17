The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $92.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.