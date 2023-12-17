The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 4,450 ($55.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($54.61) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.29 ($57.57).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,869 ($61.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,980 ($62.52). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,365.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.50), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($156,859.63). Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

