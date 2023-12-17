TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 19th (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 2,559.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
