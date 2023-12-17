TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 19th

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 19th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TFFP stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

