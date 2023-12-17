TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 19th

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 19th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TFFP stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
