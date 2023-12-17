Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

