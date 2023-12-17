Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.88%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.