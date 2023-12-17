Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,921,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,448,000 after acquiring an additional 571,271 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 82,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

