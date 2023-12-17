Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $556.27 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.