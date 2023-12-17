Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 69,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

