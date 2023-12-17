Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

