Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

