Symmetry Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

