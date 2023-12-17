Symmetry Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

