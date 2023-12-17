Symmetry Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

