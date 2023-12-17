Symmetry Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Sempra by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.