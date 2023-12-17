Symmetry Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Sempra by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.
Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
