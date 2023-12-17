Symmetry Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,109 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.