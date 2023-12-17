Symmetry Partners LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.59. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

