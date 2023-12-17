Symmetry Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

