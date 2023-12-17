Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.89. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.