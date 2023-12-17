Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.76.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.