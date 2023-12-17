Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,692 shares of company stock worth $8,033,613. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.28 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

