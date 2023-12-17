Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $181.47 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

