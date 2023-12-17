Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $534.54 million, a P/E ratio of -314.56 and a beta of 1.15. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 305.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.