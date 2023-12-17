Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,668 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,941,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.