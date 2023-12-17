StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,619,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

