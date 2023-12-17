StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

American Software stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $356.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,661,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

