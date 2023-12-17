StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,940,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,980,700,063.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,138 shares of company stock valued at $48,603,745. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

