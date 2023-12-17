Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

