Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $18.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
